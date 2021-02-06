ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $1.46

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 85% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00184892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00063274 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00049263 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

ARMOR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.