Arqma (ARQ) Trading 67.3% Higher Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 67.3% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $55,870.14 and $20,214.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.87 or 0.04151398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.67 or 0.01170942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00466766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00383588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00240289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021094 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,199,509 coins and its circulating supply is 8,154,966 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

