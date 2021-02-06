Arqma Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $53,239.43 and $69,475.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.27 or 0.04199373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00392637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.56 or 0.01162671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.40 or 0.00470740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00389038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00238678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,205,962 coins and its circulating supply is 8,161,418 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

