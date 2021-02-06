Artfinity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $177.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $447,888.42 and $177.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.01173113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.66 or 0.06444842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

