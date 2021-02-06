Arweave (AR) Price Hits $5.10 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00012604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $170.44 million and $5.22 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave Profile

AR is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

