AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Tops $4.27

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.27 or 0.00010530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00179876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061661 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00072280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00222738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00042853 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

