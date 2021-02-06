Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $87,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.
Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $155.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28.
ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.