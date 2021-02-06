Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $87,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $155.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

