Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $84,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.