Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 13,522 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 379,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.