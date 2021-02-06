Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 139,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $82,000,000 after purchasing an additional 575,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.03 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.