Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,428 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $451.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.27. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.