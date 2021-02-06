Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,881 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 82,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

