Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,329 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,329 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

ADSK opened at $305.86 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

