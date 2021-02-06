Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

SHOP stock opened at $1,287.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,049.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,296.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.23, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

