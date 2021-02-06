Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day moving average is $415.46. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

