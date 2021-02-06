Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.56.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $379.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $390.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

