Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 51,386 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 286.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,386 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $66.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

