Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,478,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,685,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $148.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $89,595,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

