Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 626 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Masimo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Masimo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Masimo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $260.29 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average is $242.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

