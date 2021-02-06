Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $118.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.53.

