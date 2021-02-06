Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,548 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 57,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.