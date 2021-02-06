Aspiriant LLC Sells 38,501 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,501 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

