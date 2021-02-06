ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 95,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,279. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

