Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 24,362 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Cogent Communications worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 325,765 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 418.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 152,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

