Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 194,674 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,674 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,321 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

