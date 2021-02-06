Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 124,851 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1,831.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 932,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 98.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 372,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $5,182,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

