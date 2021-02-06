Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 143,360 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 730.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of FLIR Systems worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
FLIR opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.52.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
