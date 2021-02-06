Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 7,630 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $487,552.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,310,837.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,286,548.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,364 shares of company stock worth $26,130,809 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

