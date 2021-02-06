Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 43,795 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

