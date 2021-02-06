Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $20,020,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,009,000.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

