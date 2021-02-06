Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Gold Fields worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.