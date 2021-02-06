Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Cavco Industries worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $206.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

