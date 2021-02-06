Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 363.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

