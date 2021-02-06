Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.61% of Stoneridge worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SRI opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $773.69 million, a PE ratio of -102.32 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

