Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of The Boston Beer worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,123.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $966.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $916.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,126.38.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,225 shares of company stock worth $42,247,715. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.