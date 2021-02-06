Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.99 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,794 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.66% of A10 Networks worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 293,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 over the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

