Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,002 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Calix worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Calix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Calix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

