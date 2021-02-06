Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,960 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.93% of Arlo Technologies worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 411,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 364,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 612 shares of company stock worth $4,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

