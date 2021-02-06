Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 433.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $407.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $419.21. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $1,303,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,913 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.44.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.