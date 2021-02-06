Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.17 Million Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,576 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.46% of Sapiens International worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 85.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 513.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $243,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

