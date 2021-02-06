Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.30 Million Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 992,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of VEON worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VEON by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 602,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VEON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in VEON by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,072,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VEON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEON. TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

VEON opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

