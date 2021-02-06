Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1,915.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,412,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,977,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 358,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.