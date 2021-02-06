Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,518 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Tenable worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after buying an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,580,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Tenable by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

TENB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.