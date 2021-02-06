Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 351.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,060 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Under Armour worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.70 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

