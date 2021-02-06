Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 365.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,026 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

