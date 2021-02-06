Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.84 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $260.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.38. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.