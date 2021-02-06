Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.93 Million in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.44% of Plains GP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 108,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.