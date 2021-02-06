Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 108,682 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.89% of Ambac Financial Group worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $175,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

AMBC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $683.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

