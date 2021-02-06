Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 29,360 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Plexus worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 51.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $5,845,471. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.