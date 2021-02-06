Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 47,469 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 504.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,156 shares of company stock worth $29,427,712. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Shares of TER opened at $126.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

